Prince Harry and Meghan name top diplomat as the new head of household

Harry and Meghan have chosen a Foreign Office diplomat to take up the most senior role in their Household.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appointed Fiona Mcilwham as their new Private Secretary.

She will replace Samantha Cohen, who is stepping down.

The announcement of the senior courtier was made internally to royal staff on Monday.

Fiona Mcilwham is a former British Ambassador to Albania and her biography on her social media pages describes herself as an "experienced British diplomat" who specialises in "European, international security, governance and post conflict issues".

She speaks French and Albanian.

By any analysis, she is taking on a huge job. She will head up the office of one of the most famous couples in the world.

A couple who are rarely out of the media spotlight. And a new couple, who are still finding their role within the Royal Family.