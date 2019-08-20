Pink and Ellen DeGeneres join Sir Elton in defending Prince Harry and Meghan over private jet row

Pop star Pink, chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres and singer Sir Elton John have become the latest celebrities to defend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their use of private jets. Credit: AP

Pop star Pink and chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres have joined Sir Elton John in defending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their use of private jets. Writing on Twitter, Pink said the abuse Meghan had been subjected to was “the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while”. Pink's defence of the Duchess comes after Meghan and Prince Harry were accused of hypocrisy for reportedly making four private jet journeys in 11 days.

Grammy award-winning Pink has urged fans to "be a bit kinder". She tweeted: “I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh?," she said. “Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.” Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been vocal supporters of environmental issues, have been criticised following reports in newspapers that they had taken a series of private plane journeys in recent weeks. Sir Elton earlier defended the couple in a social media post, hitting out at the "relentless and untrue assassinations on their character” while DeGeneres said they were “the most down-to-earth, compassionate people”.

Sir Elton said he provided Harry and Meghan and their baby son Archie with a private flight to “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”. He added he had made sure the flight was carbon neutral by making an "appropriate contribution" to a carbon footprint fund. Sir Elton wrote: "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton.”

