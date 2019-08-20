Proposal to increase pension age branded ‘chilling and immoral’

Retraining people older than 50 to find jobs should be a greater priority than a “chilling and immoral” proposal to increase the pension age to 75, former pensions minister Ros Altmann has said. Baroness Altmann condemned the idea from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), in a paper published this week, to increase the pension age from 65 now to 70 by 2028, and then to 75 by 2035, saying it would be a betrayal of hard-working people who had planned and saved for their retirements. In a column in the Daily Mail, she wrote: “Forcing Britons to work until their mid-70s may help to boost the economy by £182 billion a year, but to me the idea is chilling and immoral. “It is an outrageous betrayal of people who have worked hard, paid their taxes and made their National Insurance [NI] contributions for decades in the expectation that they will receive at least a basic income so they can retire, rather than being forced to labour until they drop.”

Baroness Altmann feels the proposed pension age rise will increase discrimination against the underprivileged Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Baroness Altmann said the proposal gave rise to the “farcical prospect” that 74-year-olds who could not find work would have to go on the dole. “More than a million over-50s want to work but can’t find a job because age discrimination is embedded in the labour market,” she wrote. “Increasing support for these people – with retraining programmes and employer incentives – should be the first priority, before increasing the state pension age.” The proposal would also likely shorten the life expectancy of those in disadvantaged parts of Britain, she added.

