Rents jump by almost 7% in past year

Rents have risen by around of 6.7% in the past year, a report has shown. According to the latest quarterly rental report by Daft.ie, this marks the lowest rate of rental inflation across the country since the end of 2013. Nationwide, the average monthly rate of 1,391 euro marks the 13th consecutive quarter of record rents. The average listed rent is now 361 euro per month higher than the previous peak in 2008 and almost 650 euro higher than the low seen in late 2011.

The slowdown in rental inflation is driven by Dublin, where annual inflation has fallen from a high of 13.4% in mid-2018 to 4.5% today. There has been a cooling off in inflation in the other major cities however, the level of inflation is still higher than in Dublin. In Cork, rents are 7.9% higher than a year ago, while in Galway city rents are 9.1% higher. In Limerick, rents have increased by 10.5% in a year, similar to the increase seen in Waterford city at 10%.

