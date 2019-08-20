Struggle to find home for one-eyed dog called Ugly Betty

RSPCA staff fear would-be owners 'may be put off by her unusual looks'. Credit: RSPCA/PA

A one-eyed dog called Ugly Betty is seeking a new home but staff at an animal rescue centre fear potential owners "may be put off by her unusual looks". The eight-year-old French bulldog was taken in by the RSPCA’s Essex South, Southend and District branch last month after her previous owners said they could no longer care for her. She is missing an eye and has Cushing’s disease, where a dog’s body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. The condition requires medication to manage and ongoing blood checks.

The French bulldog has one eye and Cushing’s disease. Credit: RSPCA/PA

It is believed Ugly Betty was previously used for breeding. Animal support worker Kathy Butler said: "French bulldogs are a hugely popular breed at the moment and we were sure that Ugly Betty would be snapped up quickly. "But we think people may be put off by her unusual looks and her health complications. "Betty is absolutely adorable and has such a lovely, sweet nature."

She added: "Her favourite thing is going for a drive in the car and she also loves to potter around the garden in the sunshine. "She’s doing well so far and we believe the medication will work for her but we know this is a big financial commitment for any new owner."

RSPCA staff said Ugly Betty is ‘really chilled out and loves going for a little stroll’ Credit: RSPCA/PA