Tourette’s charity wants apology over ‘funniest’ Edinburgh Fringe joke

A Tourette’s syndrome charity has demanded an apology over an award-winning joke at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel won Dave’s Funniest Joke At The Fringe award for a pun involving vegetables. His winning effort was: “I keep randomly shouting out ‘broccoli’ and ‘cauliflower’ – I think I might have florets.” However, a charity did not find it funny and has asked for an apology. Tourettes Action said the joke was about the neurological disorder, not vegetables.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A tweet from the charity’s Twitter account said: “Why is it still OK to joke about disability, or more alarmingly provide a platform to further perpetuate tired, stereotypical jokes that only reinforce stigma?” Its chief executive, Suzanne Dobson, reportedly said the “rubbish” joke had brought “shame on Dave”. According to the BBC, she said: “Humour is a great way of educating people – but not only is it not funny to poke fun at people with Tourette’s, it’s not even that funny a joke, is it?” Ms Dobson said the charity had been due to launch a campaign asking comics not to use the disorder as a punchline, but it “has come about a week too late”. She also said the charity’s helpline received several calls on Monday from parents of children with Tourette’s, who were upset by the joke.

Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel won Dave’s Funniest Joke At The Fringe award for a pun involving vegetables Credit: UKTV Dave/Martina Salvi/PA