Train firm issues ‘do not travel’ warning as King's Cross closes for bank holiday weekend

Rail passengers planning a bank holiday getaway are being urged to avoid the East Coast Main Line this weekend. Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) issued a “do not travel” warning for the route between London and Scotland via York on Saturday and Sunday. This is because King’s Cross will be closed due to Network Rail engineering work, meaning there are no trains between London and Peterborough. LNER will run a severely restricted service from Scotland and the north of England to Peterborough. Trains will be extremely busy and passengers are advised to reserve a seat or risk having to stand for the entire journey.

All Grand Central services are also cancelled and Hull Trains services will be diverted to run to and from London St Pancras. The closure of King’s Cross is due to Network Rail continuing a multi-million pound programme renewing track, signalling and overhead line equipment on the approach to the station. LNER said it will run a reduced service across the East Coast route on Monday but trains will be “very busy all day”. The disruption will affect people returning to England from the Edinburgh Fringe festival, which closes on Monday. There are many other events and sporting fixtures taking place near rail routes affected by engineering work this weekend and include:

York racecourse’s Ebor Festival

Creamfields near Warrington

Manchester Pride

The Ashes Test match in Leeds

Rugby league’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Leeds Festival

A full round of football fixtures.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “There is never a convenient time to close parts of the railway. “We are very aware that bank holiday engineering work affects many people who will have wanted to make the most of the long weekend. “But the only reasons we do the work then is because it affects far fewer people than a closure on a normal working day. “We plan to use every minute of the closures to work towards delivering a service that our passengers deserve and most of the railway network will be open as usual. “Only some routes will be closed, so if you are thinking about travelling please plan ahead.” Network Rail is carrying out 448 projects over the weekend. Track replacement work near Macclesfield and Milton Keynes will reduce the number of trains departing and arriving at London Euston via the West Coast Main Line. Virgin Trains warned that the services that are running will be much busier than normal.

