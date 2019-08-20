Trump hails ‘great discussion’ with Boris Johnson on post-Brexit trade deal

US president Donald Trump has spoken about how Washington and London can move “rapidly” on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mr Trump said he had held a “great discussion” with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. It is not the first time Mr Trump has spoken of the potential for a trade agreement after Britain leaves the European Union, but came as a senior US politician warned that politicians could block a future deal if the Good Friday Agreement is undermined. Mr Trump tweeted: “Great discussion with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson today. We talked about Brexit and how we can move rapidly on a US-UK free trade deal. “I look forward to meeting with Boris this weekend, at the @G7, in France!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The new resident of Number 10 spoke with his American counterpart in July, when Mr Trump said they were working on a “very substantial” post-Brexit trade agreement. The president said: “You know we can do with the UK, we can do three to four times, we were actually impeded by their relationship with the European Union. We were very much impeded on trade. “And I think we can do three to four or five times what we’re doing.” Speaking last month, the president referred to Mr Johnson as “Britain’s Trump”, saying he was “tough and smart”. He said: “I think we can have a great relationship and Boris is going to be a great prime minister,” he said. “I predict he will be a great prime minister.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.