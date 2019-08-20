Vietnamese boy smuggled into the UK writes touching thank you letter

A Vietnamese boy who travelled to England in a suitcase in the back of a car has written a thank you letter to the country he now calls home.

Phong was just 16 years old when he was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being found in a suitcase stowed in the back of a car in Dover last year.

The driver was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to people smuggling.

The teenager spent six days in hospital and was placed into foster care in Kent.

Phong, who is originally from Vietnam, has written a letter thanking everyone who has helped him since he arrived in the UK and showing him life can be a "big rainbow" instead of "darkness".