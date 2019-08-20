What's fuelling the rise of white supremacists and why does America find it hard to call them terrorists?

Charleston. Charlottesville. Pittsburgh. El Paso.

The US cities are now tragically synonymous with destruction, hatred, bloodshed and murder following shocking attacks in the past few years.

The increasing number of attacks by Americans on Americans have a strategic motivation behind them: to terrorise minorities and embolden white nationalists.

El Paso suspect Patrick Crusius faces capital murder charges after the recent attack in a Walmart near the Mexican border, which saw 22 people killed.