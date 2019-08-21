Second police chief says all her frontline officers will be offered Tasers

New Tasers for every frontline officer who wants one will be issued by Durham Police. Credit: Durham Police/PA

A second police chief has said that every frontline officer in her force who wants a Taser will be able to carry one. Durham chief constable Jo Farrell said upgraded Tasers and intensive training will be made available, in a move, she said, to protect officers and the public. Tasers work by delivering an electric charge which leaves a suspect temporarily incapacitated before they are restrained. This move follows Northamptonshire Police’s chief constable Nick Adderley announcing every frontline officer in his force could have a Taser, because the risks to his staff had risen “dramatically”.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell has made the promise to her staff over the use of tasers. Credit: PA

Ms Farrell has led the force, which has been rated outstanding for the past four years, since June. She said: “Sadly, there are situations in which police officers need to take immediate action to subdue violent suspects to protect the public. “Tasers allow us to do so swiftly and safely, without causing lasting injury and are an extremely effective means of dealing with the many dangerous situations officers find themselves in. “Too often our officers are subject to assaults in the line of duty, simply for doing their job. “We need to make sure that our officers have the tools they need to protect the public and protect themselves.” Over the coming year, the new X2 model will be brought in to replace the original X26 which has been used for the past 14 years. The X2 is more powerful and can fire a second cartridge if the first misses.

