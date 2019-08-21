- ITV Report
Body found by police searching for missing river boy Lucas Dobson
A body has been found by police searching for six-year-old Lucas Dobson who fell into the River Stour at Sandwich, Kent Police said.
Kent Police said the body has not been formally identified but Lucas' family have been told.
Chief Inspector Mark Weller of Kent Police said: "This is a deeply tragic and upsetting incident for all concerned, and Lucas' family are understandably devastated.
"We were inundated with offers of assistance from members of the public, who turned out in large numbers to help search for Lucas.
"I know his family are very grateful and touched by the support provided, and I too would like to offer my own personal thanks.
"I would also like to recognise the efforts of our partners from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and others who assisted in the search for Lucas."
Lucas fell into the water on Saturday while fishing with his dad.
His father and two adults jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him but he was swept away by a strong current.
Experts from the emergency services used specialist equipment in order to find Lucas - including sonar detectors, underwater cameras, divers, dogs and drones.