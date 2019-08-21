Body found by police searching for missing river boy Lucas Dobson

A body has been found by police searching for six-year-old Lucas Dobson who fell into the River Stour at Sandwich, Kent Police said.

Kent Police said the body has not been formally identified but Lucas' family have been told.

Chief Inspector Mark Weller of Kent Police said: "This is a deeply tragic and upsetting incident for all concerned, and Lucas' family are understandably devastated.

"We were inundated with offers of assistance from members of the public, who turned out in large numbers to help search for Lucas.