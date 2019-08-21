Boris, Brexit and Berlin on the front of many of today's newspapers

The Guardian is one of many to lead on Boris Johnson's meeting in Berlin. Credit: Twitter/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s likely Brexit dealings on his trip to Germany dominate Wednesday’s newspapers. The Guardian and The Independent report on the likely backlash the Prime Minister will face over his Brexit demands on his German visit.

The Times says Mr Johnson has warned the EU that parliament cannot stop Britain leaving the union without a deal on October 31.

i says Mr Johnson feels he can still reach a new agreement with European leaders.

The Daily Express reports British ministers and officials will pull out of virtually all EU meetings as Brexit looms.

And Metro says Britain will slash ties to the EU in 10 days.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds cannot get a visa to visit the US.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning that the NHS could be killed off by a trade agreement with the US after a no-deal Brexit, due to high prices for drugs and operations.

The Financial Times reports on Giuseppe Conte quitting as Italian prime minister.