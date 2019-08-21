- ITV Report
Boris Johnson meets Angela Merkel in Germany for Brexit discussions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for Brexit discussions, in his first overseas trip since entering Number 10.
In his opening speech Boris Johnson stressed that he wanted a Brexit deal but added: "Clearly we cannot accept the current Withdrawal Agreement, arrangements that either divide the UK or lock us into the regulatory and trading arrangements of the EU, the legal order of the EU, without the UK having any say on those matters.
"So we do need that backstop removed.
"But if we can do that then I am absolutely certain that we can move forward together."
Mrs Merkel earlier said she would use their talks to discuss how to achieve "the most friction-free British exit from the European Union possible" in order to protect economic growth.
While no-deal planning chief Michael Gove earlier said the prime minister was heading to Europe to "see if there's movement on the European side" on its Brexit stance.
Mr Johnson says his main aim in negotiations is to have the backstop removed from the Withdrawal Agreement - but the EU is adamant that can't happen.
He believes if such a concession could be won from the EU, it would pave the way for Parliament to approve a Brexit deal which has been rejected three times.
But Paris now views a no-deal Brexit as the most likely outcome, according to French diplomatic sources.
The demand to scrap the backstop "limits the possibility of reaching an agreement", the official said.
Mr Gove, speaking during a visit to Holyhead Port in Anglesey, North Wales, said: "We're going to do everything we can to try to get a deal and Boris is seeing Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron in order to try to see if there's movement on the European side."
He claimed Mr Johnson is "throwing himself into those talks with all the energy he has" but added "so far there's been a dusty response from the EU."
But Brussels insisted Mr Johnson would not be able to undermine the EU’s unity by holding bilateral meetings with the German and French leaders.
European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said: "The EU27 have had from the outset – and continue to have now – one single, united position on Brexit matters."
Despite opposition to removing the backstop, in an interview with ITV News Mr Johnson claimed there are "plenty of other creative solutions".
He said: "I’m going to go of course and see if I can explore those ideas with our friends in Germany and France and at the G7 – let’s see where we get to."
On those meetings, he said “It may be that for now, they stick with the mantra, rien ne va plus, and they can’t change a jot or a tittle of the Withdrawal Agreement.”
"Let's see how long they stick to that, I think there are plenty of other creative solutions."