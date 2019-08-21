Boris Johnson meets Angela Merkel in Germany for Brexit discussions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for Brexit discussions, in his first overseas trip since entering Number 10.

In his opening speech Boris Johnson stressed that he wanted a Brexit deal but added: "Clearly we cannot accept the current Withdrawal Agreement, arrangements that either divide the UK or lock us into the regulatory and trading arrangements of the EU, the legal order of the EU, without the UK having any say on those matters.

"So we do need that backstop removed.

"But if we can do that then I am absolutely certain that we can move forward together."

Mrs Merkel earlier said she would use their talks to discuss how to achieve "the most friction-free British exit from the European Union possible" in order to protect economic growth.

While no-deal planning chief Michael Gove earlier said the prime minister was heading to Europe to "see if there's movement on the European side" on its Brexit stance.

Mr Johnson says his main aim in negotiations is to have the backstop removed from the Withdrawal Agreement - but the EU is adamant that can't happen.

He believes if such a concession could be won from the EU, it would pave the way for Parliament to approve a Brexit deal which has been rejected three times.

But Paris now views a no-deal Brexit as the most likely outcome, according to French diplomatic sources.