Area the size of the UK ablaze in Amazon as forest fire numbers soar

The world's largest, and arguably most important, rainforest is on fire - and has been for weeks.

An 84% increase in forest fires has been reported, compared to the same period last year.

In total, more than 74,000 blazes continue to burn.

Thousands of acres of the Amazon have been turned to charcoal by the blaze - spreading tree to tree, habitat to habitat.

From Space, an area larger than the United Kingdom can be seen alight - but that is not enough to convince Brazil's right-wing leader the environment which dominates his nation's landscape is burning.