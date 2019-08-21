Jeremy Corbyn assembles opposition MPs in bid to block no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has invited senior politicians to a meeting to discuss averting a no-deal Brexit.

In a letter, Mr Corbyn said: "The country is heading into a constitutional and political storm, so it is vital that we meet urgently, before Parliament returns.

"The chaos and dislocation of Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit is real and threatening, as the Government’s leaked Operation Yellowhammer dossier makes crystal clear. That’s why we must do everything we can to stop it."

The meeting is scheduled to take place on August 27 at 12pm.