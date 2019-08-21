Fears for children living in converted shipping containers and offices – report

Thousands of children are growing up in “dangerous” converted shipping containers and office blocks in “cramped conditions”, a report has found. The Bleak Houses report by the Children’s Commissioner for England estimates there could be more than 210,000 children without a permanent home in England. It warns that temporary accommodation is frequently not fit to live in and children are spending years in interim housing while they wait for an offer of permanent accommodation. Some 124,000 youngsters are classed as officially homeless and living in temporary accommodation – plus around 90,000 in “sofa-surfing” families – but the report believes that the actual figures could be much higher due to a lack of data.

Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield expressed concerns about temporary accommodation Credit: Steven Paston/PA

Shipping containers are being re-purposed for use as temporary accommodation, the report found, leading to cramped conditions and shifting temperatures during the seasons. Some parents were concerned about anti-social behaviour in the surrounding areas, forcing them to keep their children inside the small units instead. Residents living in converted container accommodation in Ealing, west London, told the PA news agency the units were prone to damp and mould and overheating. Office blocks and warehouses are also being used as temporary accommodation for families, with at least 13 office blocks in Harlow, Essex, converted into more than 1,000 individual flats. Some units in Templefields House measure 18 square metres and are being used to house whole families, with parents and children sleeping in a single room also used as the kitchen, the report found. Polly Neate, chief executive of housing and homelessness charity Shelter, called the analysis “damning” and said homelessness was “robbing… children of a decent childhood”. “No child should be spending months if not years living in a converted shipping container, a dodgy old office block or an emergency B&B,” she said. “But a cocktail of punitive welfare policies, a woeful lack of social homes and wildly expensive private rents mean this is frighteningly commonplace. “We constantly hear from struggling families forced to accept unsuitable, and sometimes downright dangerous accommodation because they have nowhere else to go. “The devastating impact this has on a child’s development and wellbeing cannot be overstated.” Children and families told of the “deeply disruptive impact” moving away can have, with some 23,000 families in 2018 housed in temporary accommodation outside of their home council area. The Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield also expressed concerns about B&Bs used as temporary accommodation, creating “intimidating and potentially unsafe environments” for children.

