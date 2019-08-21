First Titanic expedition in nearly 15 years uncovers ‘partial collapse of hull’

New pictures have uncovered the state of the wreck of RMS Titanic, more than a century after she foundered.

Making the first manned voyage to the Olympic-class liner in almost 15 years, explorers uncovered a partial collapse of the ship's hull.

The "unsinkable" Belfast-built trans-Atlantic liner became infamous after hitting a iceberg, just five days into her maiden voyage.

Since the early hours of April 15, 1912, she has led almost 4,000m below the surface of the ocean around 370 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada.

Salt corrosion and metal-eating bacteria have gradually broken up her remains, exposing the ship's interiors to the open ocean.

The latest expedition found the hull, near the officers' quarters on her starboard side, has started to collapse.

The inevitable damage means her luxurious stateroom accommodation has now all but vanished into the depths of the ocean.