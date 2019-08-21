Homeless families despair at ‘temporary’ shipping containers ‘promoted as flats’

Families are spending months in “cramped and unsafe” conditions by living inside converted shipping containers used as temporary accommodation for the homeless. Ealing Council constructed a number of the “heavily modified” containers in west London to house vulnerable families who would otherwise be in B&Bs or other interim housing. But those living in the steel containers – comprised of a small kitchenette, bedroom and shower room – have complained of overheating, hazards for young children and damp and mould.

The home of Corelle Tertullien, where she lives with her two children Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mother-of-two Corelle Tertullien was previously housed in a hostel in Southall, west London, and moved into a container in Hanwell shortly before she was due to give birth in December. “When I got the phone call, he said, ‘oh, we have a flat for you’,” she told the PA news agency. “And then when I came here, I realised obviously this is not a flat. This is a shipping container. “When they tell you, they make it out like it’s a flat or a house, but no, it’s a shipping container.” A jigsaw of steel boxes with wood cladding form the 34 units in Marston Court, with one piled on top of the other to resemble a housing block or estate. The 26-year-old, whose sons are aged two and nine months, was forced to move out of her family home due to overcrowding but has to keep her belongings elsewhere due to an absence of storage space.

The containers in Marston Court on Bordars Walk in Hanwell Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

She said: “We’re all sleeping in one bed at the moment because I can’t fit the cot in here, there’s no space. “There’s no bathtub. Originally I was washing him (the nine-month-old) in the kitchen sink but now I wash him on the floor, getting a cup and washing him that way, because he’s too big to fit in the sink now.” The lack of circulation in the metal storage containers means they are prone to overheating, according to Ms Tertullien, which leads to condensation dripping from the ceiling. “The fan is never off, it is constantly hot in here. The only way is to have your door open but I don’t want to have my door open because I don’t want people to look inside,” she said. “Most of the time they’re in their nappies because it’s just too hot.” After almost nine months living in the container, the shop assistant is unsure when she’ll be moving into permanent accommodation. She said another resident had been living in a container for three years. “But to me, if it’s temporary accommodation, you shouldn’t be here for three years,” she added.

The container of a resident, who asked not to be named Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA