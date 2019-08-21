HS2: Independent review called into 'whether and how' to proceed with High Speed 2 rail project

An independent review into "whether and how" to proceed with the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project, has been announced by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The project, which officials started planning in 2009, is expected to exceed its original budget of £55.7 billion by £30 billion by the time it is completed in 2033.

"Just because you've spent a lot of money on something should not mean that you should just carry on ploughing more and more money into it," said transport secretary Grant Shapps.

He added: "This is a genuine review to see whether we're going to get the benefits from it, what the full costs are going to be from this project, because its so much money - public money - involved.

"The responsible thing to do is to really look at it and say 'is this actually going to stack up, does it work for the country?'."

The DfT said the review will consider a number of factors relating to HS2, including its benefits, impacts, affordability, efficiency, deliverability, scope and phasing.