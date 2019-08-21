January trial date for man charged over death of Pc Andrew Harper

Pc Andrew Harper, pictured with his wife Lissie, died in an incident in Berkshire on August 15. Credit: Family handout/PA

A man accused of murdering Pc Andrew Harper faces trial in January in front of a High Court judge. The Thames Valley Police officer, 28, was killed last Thursday evening near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire while investigating a burglary. The newlywed died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a vehicle and was then possibly hit by a police car.

Pc Andrew Harper was responding to a burglary report. Credit: Family handout/PA

Jed Foster appeared at Reading Crown Court by video-link from Woodhill prison in Milton Keynes on Wednesday charged with Pc Harper’s murder and the theft of a quad bike from Paul Wallis. He is yet to enter pleas to the charges, but on Tuesday his lawyer Rob Jacques said Foster “denies any involvement in the horrific murder of Pc Harper”. Foster, 20, whose friends and family members filled the public gallery, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and that his nationality is “white British” during the hearing, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Colleagues have been laying flowers at the scene of the incident. Credit: PA