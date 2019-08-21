Johnson warned EU is united over Brexit as he prepares to meet Merkel

Boris Johnson will meet the German Chancellor in his first overseas visit as Prime Minister. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been warned of the EU's "single united position" over Brexit, as he prepares for talks with the leaders of its most influential nations. The Prime Minister is set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday in his first overseas trip since entering Number 10. On Saturday, Mr Johnson will be at the G7 summit, where he will meet other world leaders including US President Donald Trump. But Brussels insisted Mr Johnson would not be able to undermine the EU’s unity by holding bilateral meetings with the German and French leaders. European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said: “The EU27 have had from the outset – and continue to have now – one single, united position on Brexit matters.” Mrs Merkel said she would use the talks with Mr Johnson to discuss how to achieve "the most friction-free British exit from the European Union possible" in order to protect economic growth. Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, said a no-deal Brexit is much more likely now than it has ever been as a result of Mr Johnson’s approach.

The Prime Minister has called for the backstop – the contingency measures designed to ensure a soft border with Ireland remains in all circumstances – to be scrapped. Mr Coveney said: “There is a consequence to the approach that the British Government is taking and that consequence is that they are making a no-deal far more likely. “There is a reason why Boris Johnson is visiting Berlin today and Paris tomorrow – to try to talk to EU leaders about finding a way forward “I think he will get a very consistent message from EU leaders that the negotiations over the last two to three years are not going to be abandoned now.” Speaking on RTE Radio One, Mr Coveney said the Irish would not be “steam-rolled at the end of this because a British prime minister has rolled out new red lines”.

“That’s not a reasonable approach,” he said. Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said he hoped European leaders “will come to the table because it’s in our mutual interest” to make the changes necessary to reach a deal before the UK leaves on October 31, with or without an agreement. The communities secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the EU would be ill-advised to under-estimate our determination to do so or the degree of preparedness that we are undertaking at the moment.” Mr Johnson has reiterated his opposition to the Northern Irish backstop, saying he will not support any withdrawal agreement that includes it. In an interview with ITV News, Mr Johnson said he believes there are “plenty of other creative solutions” to the Northern Irish backstop.