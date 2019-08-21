Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein bids to move trial outside New York City

Harvey Weinstein’s legal team has asked for the disgraced movie mogul’s criminal trial to be moved outside of New York City.

Lawyer Arthur Aidala has filed a motion with the state appellate court suggesting the trial be moved to upstate Albany County or Suffolk County on Long Island.

He cited the intense media coverage and the circus-like atmosphere surrounding Weinstein’s past court appearances in Manhattan, noting that Weinstein’s name was mentioned online on the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six more than 11,000 times.