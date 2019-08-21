- ITV Report
You little gem! Woman unearths 3.72 carat diamond after watching YouTube tutorial
One lucky woman might have earned herself tens of thousands of dollars after she unearthed a 3.72 carat diamond.
Miranda Hollingshead, 27, was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park with her family when she made the discovery after watching a YouTube tutorial video on how to uncover diamonds.
She decided to go and visit the park - which allows members of the public to search for diamonds - after her family decided to visit.
"When I realised it was only a couple hours away, I knew we had to go," she said.
In a Facebook post explaining her once-in-a-lifetime find, she added: "I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds.
"I looked over at my kid for a second — and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks."
Ms Hollingshead, from Bogata, Texas, took the diamond to the park's Diamond Discovery Centre, where it was registered as nearly four carats.
Her find was the largest gem found at the park since March 2017, when a teenager found a 7.44-carat brown diamond.
While there are many different factors which determine the value of a diamond, such as colour, clarity, carat and cut, the yellow diamond could be worth tens of thousands of dollars.
The Crater of Diamonds State Park One is one of the only places in the world where the public can search for real diamonds in their original volcanic source.