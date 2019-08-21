Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull student Libby Squire

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull University student Libby Squire, Humberside Police have said.

Libby had been on a night out with friends when she went missing in February.

Humberside Police said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Libby Squire in February this year.

"The man was arrested earlier today and is currently being questioned by detectives.

"Libby's family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation."