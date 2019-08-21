- ITV Report
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull student Libby Squire
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull University student Libby Squire, Humberside Police have said.
Libby had been on a night out with friends when she went missing in February.
Humberside Police said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Libby Squire in February this year.
"The man was arrested earlier today and is currently being questioned by detectives.
"Libby's family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation."
Ms Squire's disappearance sparked a large police search, with officers releasing CCTV footage as they attempted to track her down.
Detectives initially treated the case as one of a missing person.
It later evolved into a murder probe after the student's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary some six weeks after she was reported missing.
Ms Squire had to be identified by her fingerprints, an inquest was told in the aftermath of her death.
Her mother, Lisa, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that "no family should have to endure" what they had been through.
She continued: "No sisters should have that special girl they have known for all their time on this earth taken from her."
"No 11 year old brother should have his idol taken from him.
"No dad should have his first born little girl, his princess, taken from him.
"No grandparent should lose their first born grandchild.
"No aunt and uncle lose their first born niece.
"No mother should have to watch her family go through all of that."