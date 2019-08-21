- ITV Report
Missing British Consulate worker Simon Cheng Man-kit detained for 15 days in China
China says British Hong Kong consulate staffer Simon Cheng Man-kit has been given 15 days of "administrative detention".
The announcement comes a day after Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said he was "not aware of the situation".
Mr Cheng Man-kit, who works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, went missing after crossing the border for a business trip in Shenzhen, according to local media.
He reportedly told his girlfriend “pray for me” before trying to leave China.
When he failed to return to work the next day, his family, including his girlfriend Li, informed the police.
Li, who met Mr Cheng when they were both studying in the UK, told news outlet HK01 he had contacted her on WeChat and WhatsApp shortly before the border crossing.
He said: "Ready to pass through the border," before adding: "Pray for me."
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Tuesday: "We are concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen.
"We are providing support to their family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong province and Hong Kong."
Mr Cheng is a Hong Kong permanent resident who had studied in Taiwan and the UK and it is not clear whether he held a diplomatic passport or what documents he used to enter China, the HKFP reported.
The Scottish Government said it was concerned for Mr Cheng's welfare and was liaising with the Foreign Office.
A spokesperson added: "We are aware of this incident and we are concerned for Mr Cheng's welfare.
"We are liaising with the FCO, who are in contact with Mr Cheng's family, the authorities in Guangzhou and Hong Kong, and are seeking further information."