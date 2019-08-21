Missing British Consulate worker Simon Cheng Man-kit detained for 15 days in China

China says British Hong Kong consulate staffer Simon Cheng Man-kit has been given 15 days of "administrative detention".

The announcement comes a day after Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said he was "not aware of the situation".

Mr Cheng Man-kit, who works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, went missing after crossing the border for a business trip in Shenzhen, according to local media.

He reportedly told his girlfriend “pray for me” before trying to leave China.

When he failed to return to work the next day, his family, including his girlfriend Li, informed the police.

Li, who met Mr Cheng when they were both studying in the UK, told news outlet HK01 he had contacted her on WeChat and WhatsApp shortly before the border crossing.

He said: "Ready to pass through the border," before adding: "Pray for me."