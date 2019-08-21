NHS to fund ‘life-changing’ haemophilia treatment

The NHS is to fund a “life-changing” new treatment for thousands of people with severe haemophilia, health leaders have announced.

NHS England said it has agreed to fund the drug Emicizumab for around 2,000 people with haemophilia A which will “dramatically” cut their risk of “life-threatening” bleeds and reduce treatment times.

People with haemophilia A are at risk of spontaneous or uncontrolled bleeding because they do not have enough of a blood clotting protein or it does not work properly.

The new drug – also known as Hemlibra – bolsters the blood by mimicking the action of the blood protein factor VIII to avoid uncontrolled bleeding, NHS England said.

Current treatments for haemophilia can require intravenous infusions multiple times a week, but the new drug will cut treatment times to a single injection given once a week or fortnight.