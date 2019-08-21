Police called after suspected crocodile seen lurking in swamp

Police were called after a dog walker reported seeing a "little crocodile" lurking in a swamp.

Fearing the reptile may be hiding in the waters near Kingsbridge, the sighting was reported to officers.

Officers attended the scene in the Loddiswell, Devon, and discovered the object was a plastic crocodile.

An image of the suspected reptile was first posted on the Spotted Kingsbridge page on Facebook.

The post, accompanied with a picture, read: "Little crocodile seen at Woodleigh whilst walking the dogs".