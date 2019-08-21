- ITV Report
-
Police inundated with thank you gifts by public after death of Pc Andrew Harper
Police officers across the UK said they have been inundated with gifts from members of the public thanking them for their service following the death of Pc Andrew Harper.
The 28-year-old died after a "serious incident" in Berkshire last Thursday while attending a reported burglary.
Following the death, thank you notes, sweet delicacies and flowers have been gifted to officers from members of the public.
Huntingdonshire Police said that a kind-hearted member of the public gave officers a packet of doughnuts while they were at a protest, to "thank us for our work".
"Your support and kindness means so much to us all," the force said as they shared the picture on social media.
Meanwhile officers in Darlington say they never expect anything but kind gestures mean "a great deal".
Their policing team received a card along with a box of chocolates by a member of the public, thanking them for their service.
In the West Midlands, two rose bushes were planted by an Erdington resident at the police station in Sutton Coldfield in memory of Pc Harper.
Chief Superintendent at West Midlands Police, Kenny Bell, praised the "thoughtful gesture" on Twitter.
He said: "Do not ever take for granted how much the public support and appreciate policing and the people who deliver this."
Others also donated money to their local police force.
An Essex resident thanked their Brentwood and Epping Forest team by enclosing £20 inside a hand-written "heart-warming" letter.
The resident wrote: "To all the brave policemen and women who keep us safe in our everyday life."
Jed Foster, 20, has been charged with murder after Pc Harper died from multiple injuries while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Bradfield, Southend, on Thursday.
Pc Harper had been married for just a month before he was killed.
Lissie Harper described her husband as "the kindest, loveliest, most selfless" person in a tribute on Monday evening.
A fundraising page set up by Thames Valley Police Federation to support Pc Harper’s widow and family reached six figures within the first day of being started.