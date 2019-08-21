Police inundated with thank you gifts by public after death of Pc Andrew Harper

Police officers across the UK said they have been inundated with gifts from members of the public thanking them for their service following the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

The 28-year-old died after a "serious incident" in Berkshire last Thursday while attending a reported burglary.

Following the death, thank you notes, sweet delicacies and flowers have been gifted to officers from members of the public.

Huntingdonshire Police said that a kind-hearted member of the public gave officers a packet of doughnuts while they were at a protest, to "thank us for our work".