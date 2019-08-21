Exclusive: Thousands of rape victims denied specialist support with services in 'permanent crisis'

Rape Crisis said the #MeToo movement has sparked a demand for support services. Credit: ITV News

Thousands of victims of sexual violence are being denied specialist counselling as services struggle to cope with funding shortages and unprecedented demand. Rape Crisis has told ITV News its centres are "living hand to mouth" and regularly having to suspend waiting lists due to the sheer number of people seeking help. This overwhelming pressure is despite a promise from the then home secretary Theresa May in 2016, that sexual violence support services would have the resources they needed to ensure "no victim is turned away". Figures from Rape Crisis’ latest annual review and shared with ITV News reveal:

An estimated 6,241 people are currently on a waiting list for specialist counselling - this includes 172 children

The average time spent on waiting lists for adults and children is six months with some having to wait as long as two years

Centres have experienced a 6% increase in demand since 2017/18

Nearly 4,000 children under 15 were treated last year - an increase of 22% on the previous year

Rape Crisis says the legacy of the #MeToo movement and the launch of the Government's Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, post-Savile, has sparked a demand for help that the system is not set up to cope with. Campaigners argue the current funding model - whereby money is not ring-fenced when it is devolved to a local level - is not fit for purpose, with it left "at the whim" of local authorities, Clinical Commissioning Groups and Police and Crime Commissioners, all of whom are having to balance a range of other responsibilities after nearly a decade of austerity.

Short-term grants and contracts also leave staff spending vast amounts of time and energy on securing further funding and survival instead of focusing on provision, they added. Government funding to Rape Crisis rose by 8% on the previous year but Rape Crisis says this contribution fails to keep pace with the demand, forcing staff to keep survivors waiting and living with the legacy of their ordeal.

