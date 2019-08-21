Thousands of rail passengers overcharged for not having valid ticket

Train companies have admitted overcharging thousands of passengers caught fare dodging.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) told the PA news agency that eight train companies punished ticketless travellers too harshly by not implementing a rule change made in April last year.

The new legislation reduced the correct punishment for some fare dodgers depending on the time of their journey.

But the RDG issued guidance to rail firms which failed to correctly set out the updated rules, resulting in them being ignored.

Up to 10,000 passengers could have been affected by the mistake, which was only discovered last month and led to tens of thousands of pounds being unfairly demanded by ticket inspectors.

The RDG said it has conducted an investigation and will ensure train staff are properly trained.

A passenger watchdog demanded that train operators must do “everything possible” to prevent a repeat of the error.

Around half of people affected will be issued refunds for the amount they were overcharged, but in many cases the train companies do not have fare dodgers’ full contact details.

Posters will be displayed at stations in the coming weeks to advise anyone who thinks they may be owed money to get in touch with the relevant operator.

The train companies which overcharged passengers are Chiltern Railways, Govia Thameslink Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Northern, Southeastern, South Western Railway and London Northwestern.

Around 1,500 Southeastern passengers were affected by an average of £8.

London Northwestern Railway estimates it overcharged 2,700 people by a total of £12,000 – which works out at £4.44 per person.