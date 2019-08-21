Trump pulls out of planned Denmark visit after PM shuts door on Greenland sale

US president Donald Trump said he is postponing an upcoming meeting with Denmark’s prime minister because she is not interested in discussing a proposed sale of Greenland. Mr Trump recently floated the idea of purchasing the island – owned by Denmark – but said as recently as Sunday that such a transaction was not a top priority. Denmark had scoffed at the idea, saying Greenland was not for sale.

Mr Trump tweeted that “based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time”. Prime Minister Frederiksen had called Mr Trump’s musing about buying Greenland “an absurd discussion” after the former real estate mogul began to talk up the idea. Mr Trump said that he was interested in such a deal for strategic purposes on Sunday, but said a purchase was not a priority at this time. “It’s not No. 1 on the burner,” he told reporters.

