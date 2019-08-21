Woman attempts 2,600-mile barefoot run to inspire girls to have more adventures

Running the equivalent of 100 marathons sounds like a feat, and then when you factor in that it's all being done in bare feet, it becomes even more of one.

Anna McNuff is the athlete behind the challenge and she's doing it all to inspire girls to be more adventurous.

McNuff is an ambassador for Girlguiding UK and will be dropping into events across (or all the way down) the country to talk to "them about adventures and the outdoors, and I’m showing them that adventures are for girls as well,” she told ITV News.