Boris Johnson meets Emmanuel Macron in France

Mr Johnson - who says the UK will leave the EU by October 31 - is meeting European leaders to try negotiate a deal before the deadline. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as the PM aims to win concessions on the Irish backstop. Ahead of their meeting however Mr Macron told reporters that the demands to renegotiate the Brexit deal were "not an option". It comes after Mr Johnson met German leader Angela Merkel in Berlin for Brexit discussions. The prime minister believes the only way a deal with the EU would be approved by Parliament, is if he can remove the backstop - the contingency plan to remove any need for a border in Ireland. Despite skepticism that a deal can be achieved and approved by Parliament within the timetable, Mrs Merkel, in a joint press conference with Mr Johnson, hinted it was possible within 30 days.

Mr Johnson and Mrs Merkel watched a military display before heading for a working dinner. Credit: AP

She said: "If one is able to solve this conundrum, if one finds this solution, we said we would probably find it in the next two years to come but we can also maybe find it in the next 30 days to come." Mr Johnson welcomed her “blistering” suggestion, claimed there are "abundant solutions" to the backstop, and said the "onus is on us" to find them but did not mention any specifically. He said: "I think what we need to do is remove it whole and entire - the backstop - and then work, as Chancellor Merkel says, on the alternative arrangements." However ahead of meeting Prime Minister Johnson, French President Macron insisted demands to reopen the Brexit deal are "not an option". After Wednesday evening's summit, Mr Macron told reporters "we have to help the British deal with this internal democratic crisis but we mustn't be hostage to it nor export it." Mr Johnson is expected to meet US President Mr Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz which starts on Saturday, but Mr Macron warned that the UK would be a "junior partner" in its relationship with Washington after a hard Brexit.

Boris Johnson will meet the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States in Biarritz for the G7 meeting. Credit: AP