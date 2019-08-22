Boy, 10, dies after being found unconscious at property in Acocks Green, Birmingham

A 10-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious at a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said his death is being treated as unexplained.

The child was found at an address in Blossomville Way in Acocks Green on Thursday morning in a critical condition.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was given specialist trauma care before being transported to the city's Heartlands Hospital, where he later died.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place in due course, police said.

In a tweet, the force said: “Sadly a 10-year-old child has died after being found unconscious at an address on Blossomville Way, Acocks Green this morning (22 August).