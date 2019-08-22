Is the English Football League's model unsustainable?

There's never just one reason why a football club runs into financial difficulties - but players' high wages, and the cut taken by their agents often play a part.

Bury could be out of the league by the end of the bank holiday weekend and Bolton is also in financial difficulty.

While the Premier League is highly lucrative, the Championship, League 1 and League 2 lost a combined £411 million in the year 2017-2018, according to Deloitte analysis.

The head of the English Football League (EFL), Debbie Jevans, told ITV News that she is looking into what needs to be done, suggesting one solution could be a wage cap - stopping clubs from spending more on wages than they have coming in.

Collapsing clubs, such as could happen with Bury, are "catastrophic" for the local community, the fans and staffs, the EFL's Executive Chair added.