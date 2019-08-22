Documentary backed by Obamas’ production company launches on Netflix

The first project backed by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company has begun streaming on Netflix. American Factory – a documentary about an Ohio car glass factory run by a Chinese investor – was shown at the Sundance film festival an piqued the interest of the former US president and his wife. Netflix worked in partnership with the Obamas’ company Higher Ground to acquire the film from Participant Media earlier this year.

Filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert said they were ecstatic about the support, and have been quick to dissuade anyone from the idea that the film is delivering a message either for or against any politician. “They got what we were trying to do, which is to tell a story that sort of transcends the year-to-year politics,” Mr Bognar said. Mr Bognar and Ms Reichert, who live in the Dayton, Ohio, area where Fuyao Glass replaced an abandoned General Motors plant, said they were initially interested in exploring a culture clash, but the film deepened into a story about the rights of workers, globalisation and automation.

The Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers and the film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. At one point, a Chinese worker explains that Americans are slow because they have fat fingers. The Americans at the plant question what they see as Chinese workers unquestioned devotion to a company that robs them of time to enjoy life. The name of Higher Ground flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves are not mentioned anywhere.

