Fresh call for ban on peat sales as ITV Tonight discovers UK garden centres set to miss green target

As millions look forward to Bank Holiday in the garden, there is rising concern about one of the most popular horticultural products.

The ITV Tonight programme has learned garden centres no longer expect to end peat sales by next year.

The sector agreed the voluntary deadline with government eight years ago because harvesting the ingredient for compost is environmentally damaging.

The programme’s findings have led to fresh calls for a legally-enforced ban on peat sales.

The gardening industry has responded with a new pledge to reduce peat sales, giving consumers more environmental information in future.

Footage for ITV Tonight shows large scale peat production continuing this summer in Ireland, as agricultural vehicles remove it from land where it has taken centuries to form.