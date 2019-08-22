How should English football react to gender pay gap dispute?

Calls for football to address its enormous gender pay gap are growing as the women's World Cup winners take their bosses to court.

The US team's discrimination lawsuit is demanding parity in working conditions as well as pay packets and there is precedent.

Several international nations have made the move to pay the men and women who represent them on the football pitch the same.

So with the Lionesses drawing enormous audiences and enjoying similar success to the men's team will English football make a similar move?

In the video above the manager of the first English club side to pay their players equally tells ITV News why she believes it's time for change.