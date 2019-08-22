Irish population in serious decline before Vikings arrived, research finds

Ireland’s population was in “serious decline” before the arrival of the Vikings, new research has found.

It had been assumed that the Irish population saw a steady rise across the centuries until the Famine in the 1840s.

But now academics at Queen’s University Belfast have produced an estimate of past population numbers which show there had been a decline for almost 200 years before the Vikings settled in Ireland in the 10th century.

They did this using rigorous archaeological data science algorithms, to analyse a database of archaeological sites discovered during Ireland’s “Celtic Tiger” years, when there was a boom in motorway building and other developments.

Dr Rowan McLaughlin said Ireland’s population appears to have gone into an unexplained decline around 700AD.