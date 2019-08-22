New female director for Harry and Meghan's charity foundation

Harry and Meghan have made the latest senior appointment to their Household.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Karen Blackett to run their new philanthropic Foundation.

It follows their decision to split from the charitable Foundation they used to run with William and Kate.

Ms Blackett is a businesswoman with 25 years experience in the marketing and communications industry.

She is currently the UK Country Manager for the giant marketing and advertising agency, WPP.

She's also the chairwoman for media agency, MediaCom.