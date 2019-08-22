New female director for Harry and Meghan's charity foundation
Harry and Meghan have made the latest senior appointment to their Household.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Karen Blackett to run their new philanthropic Foundation.
It follows their decision to split from the charitable Foundation they used to run with William and Kate.
Ms Blackett is a businesswoman with 25 years experience in the marketing and communications industry.
She is currently the UK Country Manager for the giant marketing and advertising agency, WPP.
She's also the chairwoman for media agency, MediaCom.
According the Companies House website, Ms Blackett was appointed to the new royal role on 21 August.
Ms Blackett will be in charge of setting up and directing money towards the charitable projects that Harry and Meghan most care about.
I understand it will have a particular focus outside of the UK - in the Commonwealth and also in the Americas.
It will be called The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue to support their Royal Foundation, which previously helped set up very successful projects like the mental health initiative, Heads Together, and the Invictus Games tournaments for injured and wounded service personnel.
It means Harry and Meghan have an all-female top team.
Their new Private Secretary is Fiona Mcilwham - a diplomat currently working in the Foreign Office.
And their Head of Communications is the experienced Sara Latham who worked in the US with both Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton.
Karen Blackett is also the Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth and she received an OBE in 2014 for services to media and communications.