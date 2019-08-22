Opposition leaders agree to meet Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit but key MPs not on board

Jeremy Corbyn, (centre bottom) will meet (top L-R) Anna Soubry Jo Swinson, Ian Blackford, Liz Saville-Roberts, and Caroline Lucas on August 27. Credit: PA

Opposition parties have agreed to meet next week to discuss plans to block a no-deal Brexit in Parliament. On Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn wrote to senior opposition leaders in Westminster and key Tory Remain-backing rebels calling for a meeting next Tuesday aimed at stopping Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal. In his letter, the Labour leader said: “The country is heading into a constitutional and political storm, so it is vital that we meet urgently, before Parliament returns.” The Liberal Democrats, SNP, Change UK, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party have since agreed to attend the meeting. Mr Corbyn also invited five Remain-backing former Conservative ministers. So far, however, Tory MP Dame Caroline Spelman and independent MP Nick Boles have said they are not willing to meet him.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said she will meet Mr Corbyn, despite saying last week that her party could not support a government of national unity with him at the helm. In a tweet, she said: “I look forward to discussing how we can stop the disastrous consequences of no-deal and will be asking Jeremy Corbyn if he is open to all options to prevent it. We have to focus on plans that have a chance of success.” The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has also agreed to meet the Labour leader and other opposition MPs. On Wednesday, Mr Blackford said: He said: “Boris Johnson is taking the UK towards a Brexit disaster. With time running out, it is now vital that MPs take every step necessary to stop Brexit and block a catastrophic no-deal.”

Plaid Cymru’s Commons leader, Liz Saville-Roberts, said she would meet Mr Corbyn, but added: “In this crisis, policy comes before personality. If Corbyn fails to offer workable plan, others must be given the opportunity.” Change UK leader Anna Soubry and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas have also confirmed they will attend. Former attorney general Dominic Grieve told the PA news agency he is willing to meet Mr Corbyn but is unavailable next Tuesday. He added: "I have already indicated I am happy to meet with him to discuss stopping no-deal Brexit. But I can't make the suggested meeting next Tuesday." Mr Boles, however, rejected the Labour leader’s invitation. The former Tory minister, who quit the party in April over its approach to Brexit, warned Mr Corbyn not to pursue a vote of no confidence in the Government which could lead to a general election before legislation had been passed to mandate the Prime Minister to request an extension to Article 50.

Former Conservative minister Nick Boles has said he will not meet Jeremy Corbyn Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA