PPI: Why you need to act now

The PPI countdown clock is ticking – here is what you need to know about making a claim. – When is the PPI deadline? The deadline for complaining to financial firms is August 29 2019. The cut-off point is at the end of the day – at 11.59pm. – How can I get in touch with a firm? The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has firms’ contact details on its website. Many firms also have complaints tools on their websites. With time running out, bear in mind phone lines may be busy. If you complain by post, you need to leave time for it to be received by the deadline. You may want to use a tracked postage service to show that it was.

– Complaining sounds like it could be a hassle. Should I bother? It may be easier than you think – and you could get a handy windfall to plug holes in your finances caused by summer holidays or to start a Christmas savings pot. You could use a claims management firm, but they will take a chunk of any payout – and there is a lot of free help available – such as a guide on the MoneySavingExpert.com website -https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/reclaim/ppi-loan-insurance/. – Can’t I just leave it until the last minute? There is always the risk that a website could go down or a phone line has closed for the day or you just cannot get through because everyone else is trying. So the sooner you sort it, the better.

