Raging Amazon fires destroying the world's lungs stir bitter dispute over who is to blame

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

A wall of flames eats away at the Amazon rainforest, destroying the lungs of the world while Brazil's President claims they do not have enough firefighters to tackle this crisis. The Brazilian government on Thursday denounced international critics who say President Jair Bolsonaro is not doing enough to curb massive deforestation. The right-wing nationalist who only came into power at the start of the year, repeated on Thursday that the blame for the fires lies with environmental groups who are trying to make him look bad. "I strongly suspect it's the environmental groups," he said.

Brazil's president blames for the fires lies with environmental groups. Credit: AP

When asked by a reporter what proof he had, he said: "For God's sake there is no proof, nobody admits 'I set fire to that'." But even in his own country, there are many that don't believe him. At a climate change conference in the north of Brazil, when the environment minister approached the stage to speak, he was heckled and drowned out by protesters.

60% Of the Amazon rainforest is in Brazil.

The Amazon rainforest covers 5.5million square kilometers - more than 23 times the size of the UK. It absorbs a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions and releases a fifth of our oxygen.

Smoke can be seen from Space over Brazil as the fires continue to rage. Credit: PA

But deforestation is surging - last month alone more than 2,000 square kilometres was lost.

Mr Bolsanaro's policy of encouraging farmers to plant more crops and keep more cattle rather than protecting the forest is widely criticised as why deforestation is accelerating. It is thought that the fires may be being started to clear rainforest so that crops and livestock can be farmed on it instead. Richard George, from Greenpeace UK said large international companies can't afford to do business with a country that is "putting the Amazon to the torch"

The devastation of the Amazon rainforest. Credit: AP