Stona Lisa and Girl With Pebble Earring created on beach

Famous works of art have been recreated as you've never seen them before.

A lecturer and an artist from Southsea have been recreating famous masterpieces, including their own "Stona Lisa" and "Girl With The Pebble Earring" out of pebbles on the beach.

Justin Bateman, 43, who works at Fareham College, concocted the idea with his friend and fellow artist Tony Brooke, 38, while walking on the beach.

The duo created their own versions of the iconic Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci and the Girl With The Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.

Each piece of art took upwards of 50 hours’ work, including 16 hours’ gathering the stones.

"We chose artwork that was 18 or 16-bit images, which meant we needed to find 18 or 16 different colour tones," he said.