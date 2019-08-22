Towie star Lewis Bloor in court accused of diamond investment fraud

The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor has appeared in court over allegations he conspired to defraud investors through the marketing and selling of coloured diamonds.

Bloor, 29, is accused with five other men of “dishonestly” marketing and selling the diamonds for investment purposes, while knowing they did not represent a legitimate investment opportunity.

The court heard there were some 50 victims of the alleged fraud, while the amount of money lost was “in excess” of £3 million.

Bloor, who joined the cast of the ITV2 show in 2013 for three years, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on a conspiracy to defraud charge.

He wore a dark suit and open-collared shirt for the hearing, speaking only to confirm his name, address and nationality.