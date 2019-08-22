We can do it: Johnson adopts Merkel’s ‘notorious’ phrase during Berlin visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson co-opted a slogan often used by his German counterpart Angela Merkel during his trip to Berlin. “Wir schaffen das”, or “We can do it”, was used by the German chancellor four years ago in the midst of the migrant crisis in the country. She went on to use the phrase in the aftermath of attacks in the country in the following months.

The pair met in Berlin Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

And Mr Johnson used the term during a joint press conference in Berlin after discussing Brexit and the Irish border on Wednesday. He said: “We in the UK want a deal, we seek a deal and I believe that we can get one. “We can do it. ‘Wir schaffen das’, I think, is the phrase.”

