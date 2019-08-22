Woman arrested after boy, 10, found dead in Birmingham caravan

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect after a 10-year-old boy was found dead in a caravan.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Blossomville Way, in Acocks Green, at 7.20am on Thursday, following reports a child was unconscious at the address.

The boy was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at 8.20am.

A 44-year-old woman from Acocks Green has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody, the force said.

Detectives are treating the death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.