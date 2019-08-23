Any early mist or fog will soon clear to leave a dry and fine day for most.

The best of the clear blue skies and sunshine will be towards the south and east, where it will feel hot in the sun.

However, in the north and west it will be rather cloudy at times.

In the north of Scotland, it will be wet and windy to begin, but the rain will become confined to only the Northern Isles by the afternoon. Top temperatures will reach 28 Celsius (82 F) in the southeast.