BA pilots to strike in dispute over pay
British Airways pilots are to stage a series of strikes next month in a dispute over pay.
The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) said its members will walk out on September 9, 10 and 27.
The union said it put forward a number of packages during several days of talks at the conciliation service Acas that it believed would have resolved the dispute without a strike.
Balpa said the strikes were a “last resort and with enormous frustration at the way the business is now being run”.
A statement said: “BA did not accept any of these packages, and it is clear following discussions with members over the last few days that BA’s most recent offer will not gain the support of anywhere near a majority of its pilots.”
In response BA said: “It is completely unacceptable that Balpa is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action.”
A ballot in favour of industrial action is valid until January, and Balpa warned more strike dates may be announced if the row is not resolved.
Balpa said: “With a 93% vote in favour of taking industrial action, and with no prospect of any further meaningful talks, we have no choice but to call this action.
“A day of strike action will cost BA around £40 million. Three days will cost in the region of £120 million.
“The gap between BA’s position and Balpa’s is about £5 million.
“Our proposal remains on the table should BA wish to reach agreement prior to strike action.
“British Airways is an extremely profitable and successful company, and pilots have been proud to play their part in that.
“In 2018 the company announced profits of £2 billion.
“Over recent years BA pilots have made sacrifice after sacrifice to assist the company, such as taking a pay cut, productivity increases, closing the final salary pension scheme, giving up annual leave days, a new rostering system and reducing flying pay.”