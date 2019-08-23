BA pilots to strike in dispute over pay

British Airways pilots are to stage a series of strikes next month in a dispute over pay.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) said its members will walk out on September 9, 10 and 27.

The union said it put forward a number of packages during several days of talks at the conciliation service Acas that it believed would have resolved the dispute without a strike.

Balpa said the strikes were a “last resort and with enormous frustration at the way the business is now being run”.

A statement said: “BA did not accept any of these packages, and it is clear following discussions with members over the last few days that BA’s most recent offer will not gain the support of anywhere near a majority of its pilots.”

In response BA said: “It is completely unacceptable that Balpa is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action.”

A ballot in favour of industrial action is valid until January, and Balpa warned more strike dates may be announced if the row is not resolved.